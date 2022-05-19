Cuba Brands U.S. Rollback of Curbs Light On Detail, Heavy on Hostility

HAVANA, May 18 (Reuters) – Cuba´s vice foreign minister denounced the Biden administration’s partial rollback of Trump-era restrictions on remittances and travel to the island, calling U.S. policy toward the island one of continued “hostility” and “economic blockade.”

The U.S. measures, announced on Monday, mark the most significant changes in U.S. policy toward Cuba since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. His administration said it would open the door to increased travel to the island, do away with a Trump-era cap on remittances and promises to further boost visa processing. read more

The measures, however, stop well short of the historic rapprochement under former President Barack Obama. read more

Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, in a television program on state-run media on Tuesday, called the announcement “an information sheet sparse in detail, although with a heavy load of hostile language toward Cuba and a dose of demagoguery.”

He warned against too much optimism until the fine print of the regulations is released, a process he said could take “days or months.”