Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Basseterre
broken clouds
23.2 ° C
25.2 °
23.2 °
92 %
4.4kmh
69 %
Wed
26 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
27 °

Cuba Cancels Annual International Workers’ Day Parade Due to Fuel Shortage

By
.
-
The authorities cited economic problems and shortage of fuel supplies, General Secretary of the Workers' Central Union of Cuba Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento said.
- Advertisement -

The Cuban authorities have canceled the traditional May 1 parade at the Revolution Square on International Workers’ Day this year.

The authorities cited economic problems and a shortage of fuel supplies, General Secretary of the Workers’ Central Union of Cuba Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento said.

“First of all, the difficult economic situation facing our country, and, in particular, restrictions on fuel supplies have forced us to reformulate the original concept of celebrating the International Workers’ Day on May 1, preserving it, but in conditions of rationality and maximum rigor,” the union’s chief said during a speech, broadcast by the Caribe TV channel on Tuesday.

At the same time, walking demonstrations of Cuban workers will still take place on Havana’s promenade Malecon on May 1, the official added.

Moreover, local rallies are scheduled in the majority of the island’s municipalities for the week prior to the holiday.

- Advertisement -

Links

Stay connected

- Advertisement -

© 2022 St Kitts Nevis Observer / Nevis Printing Ltd. Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.

Copyrighted Image. Copying not allowed.