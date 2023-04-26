Cuba Cancels Annual International Workers’ Day Parade Due to Fuel Shortage

The Cuban authorities have canceled the traditional May 1 parade at the Revolution Square on International Workers’ Day this year.

The authorities cited economic problems and a shortage of fuel supplies, General Secretary of the Workers’ Central Union of Cuba Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento said.

“First of all, the difficult economic situation facing our country, and, in particular, restrictions on fuel supplies have forced us to reformulate the original concept of celebrating the International Workers’ Day on May 1, preserving it, but in conditions of rationality and maximum rigor,” the union’s chief said during a speech, broadcast by the Caribe TV channel on Tuesday.

At the same time, walking demonstrations of Cuban workers will still take place on Havana’s promenade Malecon on May 1, the official added.

Moreover, local rallies are scheduled in the majority of the island’s municipalities for the week prior to the holiday.