Fidel Castro’s nightclub-owning grandson sparks fury with video boasting about speeding in his luxury Mercedes in Cuba as the country suffers Covid economic crisis
- Sandro Castro was filmed speeding in Cuba by a young female companion
- The young nightclub owner is one of former dictator Fidel Castro’s grandsons
- He is shown in the video reaching 90 mph, with Cuba’s speed limit set at 62 mph
- Castro, believed to be in his 20s, has faced accusations of gross hypocrisy
- His grandfather banned any ostentatious displays of wealth among his family
Sandro Castro, a nightclub owner, was seen in a video speeding along a deserted Cuban motorway as the country faces its worst economic crisis since the 1990s amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
While being filmed by a young female companion, Castro sarcastically tells her ‘you know were are simple people, but occasionally we have to take out the little toys we keep at home,’ The Times reported.
Fidel Castro’s grandson has sparked fury after a video surfaced of him boasting about speeding in his luxury Mercedes in Cuba (pictured)
He then encourages her to record the car’s speedometer, which shows the car is travelling close to 90 mph, bragging that the Mercedes ‘eats up’ the highway.
In Cuba, there is a 100 km/h speed limit (62 mph) on motorways due to poor road conditions.
Sandro Castro – who is said to be in his early twenties – faced criticism for posting the video from some traditional supporters of the revolution, who accused him of gross hypocrisy.
Sandro Castro, a nightclub owner, was seen in a video (pictured) speeding along a deserted Cuban motorway while being filmed by a young female companion
Sandro Castro reportedly has a reputation as being the most ostentatious of the former communist dictator’s grandchildren. Pictured: Sandro Castro’s unnamed female companion
The Facebook group Patria o Muerte — Fatherland or Death – called for an investigation into how Castro was making his money, and that he should be jailed if any illegal activity is discovered.
Sandro Castro reportedly has a reputation as being the most ostentatious of the former communist dictator’s grandchildren.
While Fidel Castro did have some luxurious tastes, such as wearing a Rolex is his younger years and spending time on a private island off southern Cuba – he was also careful to convey an image of austerity and egalitarianism to his followers.
While Fidel Castro did have some luxurious tastes, such as wearing a Rolex is his younger years and spending time on a private island off southern Cuba – he was also careful to convey an image of austerity and egalitarianism to his followers. Pictured: Fidel Castro in Havana in 2004
As a result, ostentatious displays of wealth were banned among his family members.
In 2020, Cuba faced its worst economic downturn since the early 1990s – subsidies from the collapsed Soviet Union disappeared – with GDP shrinking by 11 per cent.
The drop has been blamed on tourism becoming virtually non-existent due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has put a stop to most global travel.
As of March 1, Cuba has record 50,590 cases of the coronavirus, and 324 confirmed deaths related to the virus.
Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary and communist dictator
Fidel Castro was a Cuban revolutionary and communist dictator who served as the country’s Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976, and as its president from 1976 to 2008.
He also served as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba from 1961 until 2011, and ideologically was a Marxist–Leninist and Cuban nationalist.
As the longest serving non-royal head of state in the 20th and 21st centuries, Castro polarised opinion throughout the world.
His supporters hold him up as a champion of socialism and anti-imperialism, with critics calling him a dictator who oversaw human rights abuses and mass displacement.
Views also differ over Cuba’s economy under his rule, with critics saying he was behind the impoverishment of the country’s economy, while his supporters say he advanced economic justice and secured its independence from U.S. imperialism.
Pictured: Fidel Castro in 1989 during a visit from Mikhail S. Gorbachev’
Castro’s leftist and anti-imperialist ideology found its roots while he was studying law at the University of Havana.
After, he went on to participate in rebellions in Columbia and the Dominican Republic, and planned to overthrow the then-Cuban President Fulgencio Batista, launching a failed attack on the Moncada Barracks in 1953.
He was imprisoned for a year, before travelling to Mexico where he formed a revolutionary group called the 26th of July Movement, with his brother Raúl Castro and Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara.
Upon his return to his home country, he played a key role in the Cuban Revolution, leading the movement’s guerrilla war against Batista’s force, who was eventually overthrown in 1959.
Castro assumed military and political power as Cuba’s Prime Minister, and during his time office, the United States government came to oppose him.
The US failed in its attempts to assassinate him, imposed an economic blockade on Cuba, and attempted to lead a counter-revolution – including the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion of 1961.
To country these threats, Castro allied with the Soviet Union, and allowed it to place nuclear weapons on Cuba, leading to the Cuban Missile Crisis 1962 – a defining incident of the Cold War.
Under his rule, Cuba became the first state in the Western Hemisphere to become a one-party socialist state under Communist rule, leading to state expansion but also state control of the press and suppression of dissent.
Abroad, Cuba backed the establishment of other Marxist governments in Chile, Nicaragua and Grenada, and sent troops to the Yom Kippur, Ogaden, and Angolan Civil War.
Following the Soviet Union’s dissolution in 1991, Cuba suffered an economic downtrun in which it embraced environmentalist and anti-globalization ideas.
Castro handed leadership responsibilities to his brother and Vice President Raúl Castro in 2006, who was elected to the presidency by the National Assembly in 2008. He continues to lead to this day.
Fidel Castro died in 2016. His cause of death was not shared.