Holguin, Cuba, Dec 10 (Prensa Latina) Cuba today is an example to the world for its political commitment to caring for people with disabilities, according to the President of the Federation of Non-Governmental Organizations for Disability in Ecuador, Patricia Mena.

Speaking to Prensa Latina during a visit to this eastern Cuban city, the doctor highlighted Cuba’s efforts in this field, in line with the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, to which the Caribbean nation is signatory.

The visibility of this minority in Cuba is significant, with different programs and events held, including the recently concluded Scientific Conference on Disability and Public Health, held in Holguin in early December, the specialist noted.

Dr. Mena also stressed that Cuba has proved to be extremely strong, sensitive and equitable as seen in its constant efforts aimed at caring for those most in need despite the limited resources and technologies due to the US economic and financial blockade.

The expert highlighted the international need to promote positive language and inclusive communication, because ‘disability should not be considered a synonym of disease; it is a condition, a circumstance in which a person finds themselves, therefore they are people with disabilities.’

In Cuba, more than 449,319 people are registered as having a disability, representing 4% of the current population, according to statistics from the Ministry of Public Health.