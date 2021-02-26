Cuba, DR, Jamaica on Lufthansa’s New Schedule

Lufthansa Group has made this announcement:

This summer, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are offering the most extensive range of vacation destinations in years, thus further demonstrating the company’s knowledge of the leisure travel market. Over the course of the summer Lufthansa plans to add around 20 new vacation destinations to its flight program from Frankfurt and 13 new holiday destinations from Munich. Special focus: the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and Greece.

Effective vaccines, comprehensive testing services and strict hygiene concepts of airports and airlines are good prerequisites for the resumption, this summer, of long-awaited vacations. The airlines of the Lufthansa Group are already preparing for the resumption of travel and have an attractive, as well varied, flight program ready.

“Our leisure travel program for summer 2021 is stronger than ever. We expect many countries to relax travel restrictions towards the summer as more and more people have been vaccinated. We know that demand will increase sharply as soon as travel restrictions are removed – and we are well equipped to meet this with our excellent range of products and offers. There is a great yearning for travel and we believe that the summer months will reflect this,” says Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Classic city and vacation destinations will continue to be offered, while the focus in Europe will be on the service to the Canary Islands and Greece. From Frankfurt and Munich, it will be even easier to reach your choice of Greek and Spanish holiday islands. Other attractive destinations in the flight program from Frankfurt are Cyprus (Paphos), Croatia (Rijeka), Italy (Lamezia Terme), Tunisia (Djerba), Ponta Delgada (Azores/Portugal) and Bulgaria (Varna). From Munich, new flights go to Jerez (Spain) and to the Greek destinations of Chania, Mykonos, Kos, Kavalla, Zakynthos and Preveza. Another new summer destination is Hurghada in Egypt.

Eurowings Discover, the Lufthansa Group’s new leisure travel-focused airline, will offer numerous long-haul destinations from Frankfurt. For the first time, there will be three weekly flights from Frankfurt to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and two weekly flights to Mombasa (Kenya) with onward flights to the dream island of Zanzibar (Tanzania). Beginning in June, there will be another first: a direct flight will take off three times a week to Anchorage in Alaska (USA).

In addition, the enchanting vacation destination of Mauritius will not only be offered in winter, but will also be on the summer flight schedule twice a week from 2021. The same applies to Lufthansa’s destination Malé in the Maldives, which will be on the flight schedule from Frankfurt up to three times a week in the summer and thus become a year-round destination.

And those who are already thinking about their next winter vacation far away from ice and snow can now plan a holiday with Eurowings Discover. For the first time, there will be three weekly flights from Frankfurt to Montego Bay in Jamaica from November 1 and three weekly flights from Rhein-Main Airport to Varadero in Cuba commencing from November 2. Existing long-haul operations from Frankfurt to leisure destinations are set to be expanded.

It pays to book flights quickly. The 2021 summer flights purchased by May 31, 2021, can be rebooked as often as desired and free of charge until that date. After that, one more rebooking free of charge is possible. Additional costs may arise if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking for a different date or to a different destination.