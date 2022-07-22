 Cuba Faces Deepening Energy Crisis As Hot Summer Bites

Fuel shortages and rolling blackouts are party of every day life in Cuba.In response to the growing energy crisis, officials give regular updates on the power shortages but the news is rarely good.

“The situation is complex and tense right now, but it has a solution even if it won’t happen immediately,” Energy and Mining Minister Livan Arronte Cruz said during an appearance on state-run TV on Monday where he admitted blackouts will continue through the summer.

Cuban officials say US sanctions, which increased dramatically during the Trump administration and have largely been maintained under President Biden, make buying replacement parts for power plants and even fuel difficult and more costly.

But analyst Jorge Piñon, the director of the Latin America and Caribbean Energy Program at the University of Texas in Austin, said the Cuban government is producing less of the crude it needs to run the island’s power plants and is increasingly facing an energy shortfall.

Investments in renewable energy have so far not paid off. A proposed Chinese joint venture to build a windfarm has been delayed, and a British project to turn the residue of sugar cane milling into energy was hampered by the recent poor harvest, the worst in Cuba in over 100 years, Piñon said.

Even more damaging was the government’s failure to invest in maintaining the aging power grid.

“I am not an alarmist but for the first time in a long time I am really worried,” Piñon told CNN. “You have a number of cumulative effects taking place that cannot be solved with band-aids. We are talking about major structural investments in the billions of dollars that could take years to solve this problem.”