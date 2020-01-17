The government of the Republic of Cuba announced the availability of 10 scholarships to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis for the 2020-21academic year.

The breakdown is as follows:

Five for Medicine

One for Stomatology

Two for a degree in Nursing/Health Technology

Two for specialization in Medicine

Deadline for the submission of applications is Friday, Feb. 28. All applications should be submitted to the Human Resource Management Department at Government Headquarters on Church Street. All documents should be officially translated to Spanish before submission.

Persons applying for specialization in Medicine should be currently employed in Public Health institutions in the federation and should have graduated from a university in Cuba.

Successful candidates will be expected to travel to Cuba to begin their study program in Aug. 2020.

For further details, please contact the Human Resources Department, Government Headquarters at 467-1323.