Cuba Passes New Penal Code Critiqued by Rights, Media Groups

HAVANA, May 15 (Reuters) – Cuban lawmakers on Sunday approved a new penal code for the country that is being critiqued by some rights groups who say its clause on foreign funding may be used to unjustly stifle dissent and independent journalism in the wake of widespread anti-government protests last July.

The government said the new code, which replaces a more than 30-year old penal law drafted under former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, is in line with the country’s new constitution approved by referendum in 2019, as well as international treaties.

The president of Cuba’s Popular Supreme Court, Ruben Remigio Ferro, said the code was compatible “with international legal instruments on criminal matters, always respecting human rights,” according to a report in state-run newspaper Granma.

The legislation, which is all-encompassing, stiffens penalties for crimes and violence against women, discrimination, and environmental infractions.

But some international media groups have warned that one key amendment could have a chilling effect on journalists.