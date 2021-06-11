RegionalCuba, South Africa Sign a Cultural PactBy . - June 11, 2021Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Pretoria, Jun 11 (Prensa Latina) South Africa and Cuba have reached and signed a cultural exchange and cooperation agreement geared up to strengthening two-way relations in this sector.The agreement clearly set out -as objectives of understanding, the carrying-out of cultural workshops, music festivals and other artistic events in both nations, as well as the promotion of musical groups exchange.Likewise, the parties will cooperate by inviting writers and other literary specialists to conduct lectures and to share insights in literature area, and may host film festivals in both nations.The agreement also set out to conduct cultural work for rural communities, as well as folk and contemporary dance, classical ballet, painting, sculpture, cultural heritage, popular music and classical music events.When speaking in the official signing ceremony, the Cuban Ambassador to South Africa Rodolfo Benítez touted how African culture has become a close part of Cuban culture after four centuries of cruel slave trade, through which not only one million men, women and children belonging to more than 200 ethnic groups of ancestral African cultures were taken to Cuba, but also customs, tastes, beliefs and traditions.As Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, claimed ‘Cuba is a Latin African people,’ Benítez recalled.Deep relations between Cuba and South Africa, and the pivotal Cuban internationalist assistance in the African continent, cannot be understood in their real magnitude without a full awareness of Africa’s contribution to Cuban Identity, and the fact that the Caribbean nation is an intimate part of the African Diaspora. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breaking NewsBad News: Two Covid-19 Positive Cases on Celebrity Millennium in Caribbean Cruise RegionalA&B Unveil Ambitious ‘Blue’ Ocean Protection Plan RegionalCorona Effect: OECS Launches Teacher Survey on Pandemic & Education RegionalCaribbean-Heritage Month Mural Highlighted at HistoryMiami Museum Breaking NewsGuatemala: 6 Retired Soldiers Charged for 183 Civil War Deaths, Disappearances Breaking NewsIt’s Official-El Salvador Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Currency POPULARCuba, South Africa Sign a Cultural Pact June 11, 2021 Bad News: Two Covid-19 Positive Cases on Celebrity Millennium in Caribbean... June 11, 2021 Newspaper Cover for 11th June, 2021 June 11, 2021 A&B Unveil Ambitious ‘Blue’ Ocean Protection Plan June 11, 2021 Cuba Suspending Cash Bank Deposits in Dollars, Citing U.S. Sanctions June 11, 2021 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 11th June, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 4th June, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 28th May, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 21st May, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 14th May, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 7th May, 2021