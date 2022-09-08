Cuba to Assist Nigeria in Vaccine Production

The minister disclosed this when the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Clara Pulido, paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the collaboration would ensure that companies producing vaccines in the Republic of Cuba can be established in Nigeria for fruitful bilateral relationships.

The Minister while saying that Cuba has done so much in Primary Health Sector, stated that Nigeria is also replicating the same for the growth and development of our nation.

Vaccine production, the minister said, will play a key role in tackling the emerging and re-emerging diseases in the country, such as Malaria, Lassa fever, and monkeypox as all diseases have been declared emergencies, globally.

Adeleke observed that Nigeria is making efforts in producing vaccines locally so as to enable the country to prevent childhood diseases such as polio, tetanus and tuberculosis.

According to the minister, the knowledge and experience of those who are ahead of us in vaccine technology is something we must learn, through technology transfer.

Earlier, Pulido said the visit was to congratulate the minister on his assumption of duty and to seek for the ministry’s collaboration in vaccine production for betterment of the society.