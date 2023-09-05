Cuba Uncovers Russian Human Trafficking Ring.

While it is not clear if the Cuban foreign ministry statement is linked to the reports in Ryazan Gazette, it states that “Cuba has a firm and clear historical position against the use of mercenaries”.

“Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine,” stressed the foreign ministry, adding that Havana is “acting and will act vigorously against anyone, from the national territory, who participates in any form of human trafficking for the purpose of recruitment or mercenarism for Cuban citizens to use arms against any country.”

In this sense, “attempts of this nature have been neutralized and criminal proceedings have been initiated against people involved in these activities,” it said.

The statement does not specify which people or organizations are behind this network.