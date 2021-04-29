During a televised conference, Duran urged the people to comply with the health measures imposed by the government given the COVID-19 upsurge.

Cuba’s Health Ministry Official Francisco Duran Wednesday warned about the high spread of COVID-19 in the country, which has registered an average of 1,045 cases per day in the last month

In the last 24 hours, Cuba confirmed 988 new infections and ten deceased people, bringing to 104,512 the number of COVID-19 infections and 614 the number of deaths caused by the disease since March 2020.

“The country’s epidemiological scenario has worsened since we identified the circulation of more deadly strains, such as those reported in the United Kingdom (U.K.), South Africa, and California,” Duran explained.