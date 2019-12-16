Havana (Prensa Latina) The general director of the US Office of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, has warned that tensions between the two countries might worsen due to aggressiveness of the officials in charge of Washington’s foreign policy.

In statements to the Agence France-Presse, the Cuban diplomat pointed out that those leading the US policy towards the Western Hemisphere are people with very extreme and aggressive positions against the island.

He said that they are aiming at breaking all relations and the closure of the embassies in Havana and Washington. Fernandez de Cossio stressed the Cuban government does not want that, but it is ready for it, he added.

He ratified Havana’s willingness to construct a respectful and civilized relationship with the US, and recalled it was emotional and encouraging for the Cuban people the announcement made on December 17, 2014, by former president Raul Castro and Barack Obama about the historical rapprochement between the two countries.