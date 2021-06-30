NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 30, 2021) – – The Nevis Culturama Committee announced on June 29, 2021 that is has canceled the Miss Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest for the 2021 hosting of festival, due to the current statutory provisions relating to the restriction of movement in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Director of the Nevis Culturama Secretariat said the decision to cut the show from the roster of proposed events was a difficult one, however it was taken in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting restrictions imposed in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Both events would have been held on Sunday, August 01 [2021], and so we are announcing the Miss Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest would be scrapped from the calendar of activities for Culturama 47,” he said.

Mr. Liburd, who also chairs the Culturama Committee, said plans to host Culturama 47 are still a go.

“I wish to clarify that the calendar of activities would be revised and very shortly we will be putting out the revised schedule of activities, so Culturama itself is not canceled…the other activities that were planned as part of the Culturama 47 celebrations will continue as planned, however the dates for the events will be revised and very shortly said calendar of activities would be made public,” he said.

In April 2021 the Committee had revealed plans to host a semi-virtual festival from July 27 to August 03. The popular pageant was one of a few main events on the activities roster along with the Soca Monarch Competition, the Senior Kaiso Competition, and Emancipation Celebration.

No street activities are scheduled for the summer festival however a virtual “Jam where you are Emancipation J’ouvert” event forms part of the activities calendar.

So far some of the pre-activities such as Kaiso tents which were to be held in June, had to be shelved following the imposition of a daily curfew.