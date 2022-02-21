Dutch naval ship fires shots while on drugs patrol near Curacao CrimeSociety February 21, 2022 The Friesland. Photo: Ministry of Defence

A Dutch navy ship fired warning shots at a boat carrying drugs south of the Caribbean island of Curacao at the weekend.

The ZrMs Friesland gave chase to the boat which was on a well-known smuggling route and fired the shots in an effort to get it to stop.

The three smugglers on board threw the drugs into the sea and managed to get away, broadcaster NOS said.

The navy fished out the bails, which were found to contain 224 kilos of cocaine.

The ZrMs Friesland has been actively patrolling for drugs boats in the Caribbean since the beginning of this year. The ZrMs Holland, which was earlier in the region, seized 4.7 tonnes of cocaine in November and December last year.