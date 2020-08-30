BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The curfew that has been in place since March 25 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic has been totally lifted, but all protocols and measures implemented by the COVID-19 National Task Force and mandated by law to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus remain in place.

The new Statutory Rules and Orders No 39 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.14) Regulations came into operation from 5:00 a.m. on August 29 and shall expire at midnight on September 26.

All hygiene protocols must be followed by businesses and enterprises, including the mandatory wearing of masks, physical distancing and sanitization of hands. All citizens and residents must wear a facemask when in public places.

The borders remain closed to incoming international flights, international seafaring and private boating, except with the prior written permission of the Air Ports Authorities, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer.

Educational institutions are preparing to re-open in September following all COVID-19 protocols. Some early childhood educational facilities are already open.

Please click below for full Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (N0.14) Regulations.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/3c2903a2-b655-4b20-8cf5-4da9e12a5402/SRO_39_of_2020.pdf