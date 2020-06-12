By Loshaun Dixon

The easing of regulations for COVID-19 are continuing in St. Kitts and Nevis after Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris announced a later start to the nightly curfew, longer hours of the beaches remaining open and the opening of restaurant for dine-in patrons

Dr. Harris said that the further relaxation was to cautiously open up the Federation to allow citizens and residents to return to some semblance of normalcy concerning their economic and social lives

He said the new regulations will run from Saturday, June 13 to June 27.

Dr. Harris said the nightly curfew will now commence at midnight and end at 5 am daily and will now facilitate night-time church services.

“Our churches are critically important to our quality of life and spiritual wellbeing the relaxation of curfew hours commencing at midnight will also facilitate nightly religious services with the same protocols already agreed for day time services.”

He also announced an extension to times for beaches. “For the purpose of exercise beaches will now be open from 5 am to 6 pm daily.”

Dr. Harris said the suspension of retail liquor licenses has been removed paving the way for bars to be open from Saturday. “Moreover, physical distancing measures must be observed. Restaurants can be open for dining while complying with physical distancing.”

He continued, “All restaurants must establish the appropriate sanitization programs for employees and patrons. Patrons are required to wear masks on arrival except when eating and drinking.”

But Dr. Harris said the borders remain closed. “Our borders remain close to international incoming flights and visitors to prevent or delay importing new cases of COVID-19.”

The prime minister announced efforts are being made with regional and international partners to determine the best time to open borders.

“We continue to act with caution with respect to our borders. As we have seen in some countries there has been a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 when restrictions have been lifted.”

He said although the Federation was trying different times the government remains focused.

“I continue to encourage you to be safe by adhering to all health and safety measures that have been put in place…I ask that you cooperate with the National Emergency Operation Center, the Health Operations Center and our security forces who continue to demonstrate their professionalism and patriotism.”