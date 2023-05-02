Jamaica: Customers Frustrated as Numerous ATMs Out of Service after Latest Beryllium Attack

- Advertisement -

KINGSTON, Jamaica – There were huge crowds outside working automated teller machines (ATMs) in the Corporate Area on Monday amid a disruption in the ATM network of financial institutions after Saturday’s attack on a Beryllium Limited security team in St Thomas.

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) ATMs on Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston and the Scotiabank ATMs on Half Way Tree Road are among the numerous machines that were out of service up to early in the afternoon, much to the inconvenience of persons seeking cash and other banking services.

An out of service ATM at NCB Knutsford Boulevard.

It resulted in long lines and huge crowds at the few working ATMs across the Kingston Metropolitan Area, while many people also flocked inside banking halls.

At the NCB ATM in Half Way Tree, many among the scores gathered to use the machine showed their exasperation and annoyance over the long wait.

NCB on Sunday warned its customers to be prepared for delays.

“We regret to inform you that there will be disruptions in our ABM services due to reduced operations from Beryllium following yesterday’s attack in St Thomas. We understand that this may cause inconvenience and frustration, but we assure you that we are working diligently to minimise the impact on our customers,” the bank said in a tweet.

Customers at VMBS on Half Way Tree Road

A security guard employed to Beryllium Limited was shot and injured in the incident which took place at a gas station in Albion, St Thomas while his team serviced an ATM on Saturday morning. It is not clear whether the criminals made off with any cash.

It was the latest in a string of armed robbery attacks on Beryllium security personnel transporting cash.