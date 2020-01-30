St. Kitts-Nevis Customs and Excise Department collected a record $191 million in revenue to help fund public infrastructure and services, said Jervin Nisbett, Customs Senior 4, Courier Operations Manager, during his appearance on “Working for You” Wednesday.

“St. Kitts is experiencing very large growth right now. In 2018, the Customs collected $185 million and in 2019, we collected approximately $191 million. Now that was a three percent growth between 2018 and 2019,” he said. “A lot of that money goes into a lot of the infrastructure that we see around us that the government is responsible for — simple things that we take for granted like roads and healthcare — those are the things that this money goes into.”

Elmar Martines, Assistant Comptroller of Customs for Investigations talked further about the revenue collection process.

“The Customs Department is successful and efficient in regard to the collection of the countries revenue based on those figures mentioned by officer Nisbett,” he said

The theme for International Customs Day 2020, which was celebrated Sunday, is ‘Customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet.’

“This ties in with the theme because the revenue generated will be recycled into the development of the country. I use the word recycled because the development of the country creates opportunities for new businesses to come on stream which will result in the collection of more revenue by the Customs Department,” said Mr. Martines.

He added “a major factor that contributes to customs’ successful and effective revenue collection is the enforcement of the institution’s laws at the borders where importers” bring in their goods. He commended the officers for “ensuring that the correct duties and taxes are collected.”

Department Helps Foster Sustainability

“By securing supply chains and borders, the Customs contributes to human health and safety and security for all people, and by improving border control to risk management, Customs facilitates legislate trade and secure revenue that bring about prosperity. By fighting against wildlife crimes Customs helps to protect the planet,” said Mr. Nisbett.

Mr. Martines added with respect to energy sustainability, there is also exemption on energy saving equipment such as LED lights and solar panels.

“We also ensure that people, homes and businesses are safe by offering full exemption on security equipment,” he said, adding the department also protects the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis to ensure that dangerous items do not penetrate.

“So, in a sense, Customs plays a role in the maintenance of our sovereignty of the country,” he said.

The customs officials pointed to their participation, along with other government officials from various agencies, in a sensitization meeting regarding the Coronavirus as an example of their role in sustaining the health of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We have an important role to play to protect our borders,” Mr. Martines said. “We are the gate keepers and once we come into contact with someone who might have this virus, then we would have to rely on the expertise of the health officials.”