CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Members of the public who wish to clear goods at the Long Point Port as of December 15, will have additional time to do so, thanks to extended hours by the Customs and Excise Department.

Roger Fyfield, Assistant Comptroller attached to the Customs and Excise Department, Nevis Division, made the announcement.

“This is the Christmas Season, the peak season for the Customs here on the island,” said Fyfield. “As of today we will extend our hours. Our new operating hours at the Long Point Port will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., that’s an extension of one-and-a-half hours.”

Fyfield appealed to people coming to the Long Point Port to adhere to the guidelines implemented in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols.

“We know this is COVID-time, so we want everyone to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols that have been established,” said Fyfield. “You would enter the gate and the security would do what they have to do at the gate. You will be allowed to come down, a limited number of persons each time, and there is a tent on the ramp that has already been erected and it would be the waiting area.

“The Port officials will have security,” said Fyfield. “They will allow limited persons into the warehouse as time goes by as necessary. So we want everyone to please take heed. These are very serious times and we want the work flow to be as smooth and seamless as possible. “We are asking to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols and whatever rules laid down by the Customs officials and Port officials at Long Point.

“As for the other Customs out-stations,” explains Fyfield, “their service hours remain the same. “The Courier Department, that stays as is in terms of time, is 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. There are no extensions of time at any of our out stations.

“The opening hours for the Vance W. Amory International Airport are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you have to come to the airport for any reason the airport is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m,” concluded Fyfield. “Whatever business you have to conduct with airport Customs, we are asking you kindly to come within that time frame.”