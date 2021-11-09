The general public is hereby notified that in accordance with the Customs Act, No. 19 of 2014 sections 195 and 196; the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department (Nevis Division) would be having a Public Auction Sale on items that were imported on or before the 31st December, 2020.

This sale is slated for Thursday 11th November, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Long Point Port. Terms of sale are strictly cash on the fall of the hammer.

The list of the items for auction are as follows:

Clothing, reading books, camera, auto parts, float, printer, watches, empty suit case, empty cooler, food warmer, cosmetics, amplifier, party supplies, electronic supplies, phone supplies, books, motor oil, masks, bed pads, surgical blades, dish washer, Pampers, wipes, electronic box/breakers, basket, hair glue, glue stick, perfume, hair products, weed eater parts, televisions (damages), drums (musical), towels, step flashing kit for sky light, sheets, paint, window handles, CPU, A/C control, toy car (power wheel), tester, fencing fitting, A/C pump, lights (bathroom), vase, plastic cups, lawn chair, electrical panel, baking pan, truck filter, shocks, PVC fittings, kettle, drafting paper, face basin, radiator (auto), bug spray, pressure washer, wheel, sofa, box of glass bottles, washer, lighting fixtures, fiberglass tape, air filters, mat, range hood, sink, tarpaulin, paper bags, pipe fittings, Toyota Passo, and a fiberglass fishing vessel (damaged)