CWI-Wickham earns call up to Test side, Hope, Alzarri rested

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ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Oct 13, CMC – Barbadian middle-order batsman Kevin Wickham is in line to make his debut for the West Indies after being named in a 15-member squad to tour Bangladesh for two Test matches beginning later this month.

The regional side will take on Bangladesh in two Test matches, with the first scheduled for October 28 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, while the second match is slated to begin on November 5 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The 23-year-old Wickham earned his selection following an impressive performance in this year’s West Indies Championship where he scored three consecutive centuries.

He is expected to bolster the middle order against a Bangladesh side that has been traditionally tough to beat at home.

However, white-ball captain Shai Hope and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph have not been included, with the workload of both players being managed.

Hope is being rested for the series after an extended run across all three formats. With the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier scheduled for February next year, CWI is managing his workload and wellness through the period in the lead up to the Qualifier.

Meanwhile, Joseph, who earlier this year returned to action after recovering from a lower back injury, has been withdrawn from the series following a routine medical assessment and specialist consultation. With Joseph’s agreement, CWI has taken the decision to manage his workload, seeking to avert the risk of injury associated with the increased physical demands of red-ball cricket.

While he is not ruled out from shorter formats, the medical team believes the demands of two consecutive Test matches in Bangladesh present a significantly greater workload and injury risk than the shorter white-ball formats.

In the meantime, Joseph will continue working with the CWI medical team and specialists in preparation for a full return to the longer format.

In his absence, all-rounder Keemo Paul has been called up for the series.

Opener John Campbell has demonstrated his return to fitness after the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Pakistan series in the Caribbean, while Justin Greaves, who sustained a similar injury in the recently concluded One Day International series against India, has also been included for the series that marks the end of their current 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Surprisingly, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has retained his spot in the squad despite a series of underwhelming performances.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said a win against Bangladesh would move the regional squad one step closer to achieving their goal.

With a series win over the Tigers, the Windies could climb to sixth in the ICC Test rankings at the conclusion of the current cycle, after finishing the 2023-2025 cycle ranked eighth.

“At the start of this World Test Championship cycle we set ourselves goals, and one of them was to finish in the top half of the rankings.

“Winning this series would move us closer to it. Playing Bangladesh in their own conditions will be challenging, and we’re ready for that,” Sammy said.

Squad members not involved in the T20I series in India have begun their preparations at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai under assistant coach Floyd Reifer, including Amir Jangoo, who joined the group after the first T20I in Lucknow.

The full squad arrives in Bangladesh on October 18 for a three-day warm-up match in Dhaka.

WEST INDIES SQUAD: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Wickham.