BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — CXC examinations, which were scheduled for July 29, will now be held on August 11, announced Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William Vincent Hodge at the Aug. 8 National Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 briefing. He said all examinations will be offered via e-testing.

Owing to the passage of Tropical Cyclone Number Nine on July 29, examinations were cancelled for that day, said Hodge.

“Subsequently, we had to make an appeal or write to CXC to ask that the students be allowed to sit these examinations as against waiting until next year, which was the option that CXC wanted to put forward,” said Hodges. “I’m happy to report that CXC has agreed to reschedule these exams for August 11.”

“This is the modality that CXC is actually pushing towards and so with this opportunity they have said one of the conditions under which we can take these examinations is that it would have to be via e-testing,” said the Permanent Secretary.

Having been notified of the new date at the end of the Aug. 7 work week, the ministry is currently working to schedule the shifts to accommodate students.

“We are aware that the oral examinations scheduled for August 10 to 14 will be impacted and as such some changes will be required,” he said. “The oral exams along with the subject areas cited will be completed on those days.”

For CSEC Examinations, English B is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 11, and Caribbean History at 1:00 p.m. CAPE Examinations Pure Mathematics Unit 1 and French Unit 1 are scheduled at 9:00 a.m. and Biology Unit 1 and Economics Unit 1 at 1:00 p.m.

The minister said the Examinations Department within the Ministry of Education will apprise the public of the venue for the shift system for the CESEC Examinations.

He noted that all students have to report to the various venues one-hour before the examinations begin. Candidates who are not on the first shift would be held in isolation to preserve the integrity of all the examinations.

“We are asking the candidates and students in particular to be aware of this,” he said. “Allowances would be made for invigilators to be assigned in the holding rooms for students and candidates will be informed accordingly.”