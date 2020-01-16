Rennell Daniel, 21, of Westbury, was charged fWednesday or the offences of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License and Driving Without Insurance in connection with the death of 42-year-old Melisa Lawrence of New Castle.

Lawrence was one of four occupants of a vehicle involved in a traffic accident on Jan. 1 along the island Main Road in Cotton Ground, Nevis.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., the vehicle, owned by Terrance Wyatt of New Castle, but driven by Rennell Daniel, was traveling in the direction of New Castle when it collided with a wall in the vicinity of Nelson’s Spring. The driver and all three passengers were taken to the Alexandra Hospital for medical attention.

An autopsy on Lawrence’s body performed Tuesday concluded her death was due to a Pulmonary Embolism (blood clot in the lungs) due to a fractured leg as a result of the traffic accident.