By Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded its first COVID-19 death, more than one year after the pandemic began.

This was revealed by Minister of Health, Akilah Byron-Nisbett, who on Thursday said that at about 12:14pm, they received word that the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis had recorded its first death as a result of COVID-19.

“We wish to extend condolences to the family and loved ones of the dearly departed. We have repeatedly said that we are not immune to the ravages of COVID-19 – including severe disease and death,” the Minister said.

Byron-Nisbett reminded that the vaccine prevents people from getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19.

“While we mourn the loss of our first citizen, my trust is that it will serve as a wake-up call for all.”

Bryon-Nisbett added that in the last 12 hours there have been 28 positive tests, with 26 in the prison and two in the general population.

Though the identity of the individual had not been revealed, this publication understands that it is Doval “Troy” Prince, a man in his mid-40s, from Upper Cayon.

Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris has expressed his condolences, and that on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“It is indeed a sad day for all of us here in St. Kitts and Nevis, after learning that the dreaded Coronavirus has claimed the life of one of our citizens. As Prime Minister, I express my profound condolences to the family and loved ones. I also wish to assure the family that my thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Dr. Harris again reminded citizens and residents of the importance of being vaccinated against the deadly disease, noting that the vaccines “are our best weapon in this fight.”

Despite the death, Health Minister Byron-Nisbett is noting that the JNF Hospital remains safe for other visitors.

“We have a ward at the hospital specific for COVID-19 cases – they do not mix with the other population within the hospital. The nurses and doctors who work with those patients are properly protected and do not mingle between wards.”

Medical Chief of Staff at the Hospital Dr Cameron Wilkinson said staff at the hospital on the COVID-19 ward are well protected.

“On the COVID-19 ward and on the respiratory side of the emergency room where patients come in with symptoms, persons working there are much safer than someone in the general public. Most of the persons working in these institutions are also vaccinated.”