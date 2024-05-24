Darron Ellis, sworn in as Acting Justice of the Supreme Court In The Bahamas

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsDarron Ellis, sworn in as Acting Justice of the Supreme Court In The Bahamas By Observer News - May 23, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath and presented the Instrument of Appointment to Darron Ellis, Acting Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate, as Acting Justice of the Supreme Court at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath and presented the Instrument of Appointment to Darron Ellis, Acting Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate, as Acting Justice of the Supreme Court at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement -