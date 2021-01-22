BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation is expected to complete the ‘De Strip’ Project within a six month period, according to Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant.

Hon. Grant said he hopes that the strip area will be completed by the second half of 2021.

“We had some delays with the strip because we are still in the process of working out what exactly we are going to do with the matter for the sewage at the strip,” said Grant.

“We were between the St. Kitts Marriott in terms of using their facility which is underutilized or engaging persons to build our own sewage system at the Frigate Bay Strip,” said Grant.

He hopes that within the next couple of days, his ministry will get the advice to best determine which actions to take with the sewage system.

“The other things to be completed at the strip will be the grasscrete; the boardwalk; the sewage system; and exit and entrance facilities.”