Deadline Extension for National Storyboard Competition

St Lucia

– The Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information is pleased to announce an extension of the deadline for submission of entries for the National Storyboard Competition. Due to an overwhelming level of interest, we invite the general public to note that storyboard submissions are due on Friday, July 19, 2024, by 4:30 pm.

This extension encourages greater participation, thereby enriching the creative designs for the underwater sculpture park.

The Ministry therefore thanks all those who continue to express enthusiasm in the National Storyboard Competition.

Information on the National Storyboard Competition is available on the Ministry of Tourism’s social media platforms:

https://www.facebook.com/MinTourismSLU

https://www.instagram.com/ministryoftourismsaintlucia

Link for Competition Background and Guidelines

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Q9b2xELNIzAni5SksplYUCayBjhfaNUj/view