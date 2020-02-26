The deadline to submit pieces for the Youth Art Exhibition has been extended to Tuesday, March 10, and Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment, Pierre Liburd, has issued a special invitation for artists the aged 12-35 years to participate.

The extension is to allow additional time for students to complete their pieces. The exhibition will be mounted on Thursday, March 12 at the department’s offices at The Cable Building.

The event is an avenue for young artists to showcase their talent to a wide audience. Director Liburd noted that he would like to see a greater representation by artists who are not in high school. To facilitate this, the department will donate an 18×24 inch canvas for such artists producing paintings.

Pieces must reflect one of three thematic areas: “I Am We,” “SKN Proud,” and “The Buckley’s Uprising.” One submission in The Buckley’s Uprising area will be chosen as the design for a commemorative stamp.

Additional information can be obtained at the Department of Youth Empowerment in The Cable Building on Cayon Street or telephone 467-1393 for more information.