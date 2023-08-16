Deadly Mosquito-Borne Dengue Fever On The Rise In Florida.

- Advertisement -

Florida’s Department of Health has placed the Broward County area on high alert after diagnosed cases of dengue fever, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitos, have continued to rise in 2023.

Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates mostly in urban and semi-urban areas. Two cases of the infection in Broward County have been reported between July 30 and August 5.

It is possible that global warming and climate change could enlarge the area in which the dengue fever mosquito is found.

There have been 10 cases of dengue reported in Florida this year, with the majority coming from Miami-Dade County in July. “Ten cases have been serotyped by PCR,” the Department of Health in Florida revealed. In 2022, there were just two locally acquired dengue cases.”

The alert comes after nearly 200 cases in total have been documented across Florida this year, with individuals who were known to have a history of travel to tropical climates, according to health officials.

A dengue vaccine is approved for use in children aged 9 to 16 years with laboratory-confirmed previous dengue virus infection and living in areas where dengue is endemic (common). Endemic areas include some U.S. territories and freely associated states.”

Most people with dengue have mild or no symptoms and will get better in 1–2 weeks, however, symptoms can include high fever and vomiting. Most will get better in 1-2 weeks but in severe cases, dengue can be fatal.

The World Health Organisation states: “Most people who get dengue won’t have symptoms. But for those that do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. Most will also get better in 1–2 weeks. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital.”

About half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year, as the CDC confirmed there have been 225 dengue cases reported across the US so far in 2023.

Dengue has emerged as a worldwide problem since the 1960s. The disease is common in many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico), Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. In the United States, local cases and limited spread of dengue does occur periodically in some states with hot, humid climates and Aedes mosquitoes.

Dengue fever is also known to be endemic in St. Lucia, which has recorded a small number of cases throughout 2022 and 2023.

Sources: Daily Mirror, New York Post, news agencies.