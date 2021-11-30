NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), will present the 2022 Budget at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers at Hamilton House on December 07, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, in the Order Paper dated November 29, 2021, which was issued ahead of the sitting, stated that the Minister of Finance will lay on the table the Draft Estimates 2022.

Mr. Brantley will also seek leave to introduce and have read for the first time the Nevis Appropriation (2022) Ordinance, 2021, and he will later move to have the second and third reading of the ordinance.

The sitting will commence with the formal entry of Hon. Farrel Smithen, President of the Assembly followed by Prayers; Motion for the approval of the Order paper as circulated; Messages from Hon. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General of Nevis; Announcements by the president; Papers to be laid; Statements by ministers; Personal explanations; Introduction of Bill and first reading; Public business; and Resolutions before adjournment.