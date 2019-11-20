Saddlers Domino Club players let a golden chance slip away at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project Tuesday evening as defending champions Parsons Domino Club came from behind to win 13-8 and claim the second game in the best-of-three finals of the 24th annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League.

Having secured a decisive 13-11 victory Nov. 14 at the same venue in the opener, all Saddlers Domino Club needed was a win in the second encounter to be crowned the new champions.

Even though Saddlers led 7-4 at break time, a win was not realised as Parsons came back to grab a 13-8 victory. A tie-breaker third game will now be played on Thursday at the same venue to determine the 2019 champions.

The game, which featured Cremoy Agard and Jerome Alphonso Clarke as referees on table one, Calvin Farrell and Joy Osborne as referees for table two, and Hope Bradley as the official scorer, started at 7:37 pm.

Saddlers won the first game from table one, but Parsons quickly equalised from table two. After Saddlers won a second from table one, Colonel Mills and Ashton Williams of Parsons hit 102 points before their opponents could earn a single point, earning the team a bonus game from table two, to temporarily lead 3-2. Saddlers came back with a game from table one, and two straight games from table two for a temporary 5-3 lead.

Parsons won their first game from table one to reduce the deficit, but the Saddlers pair of Denroy Matthew and Cleon Walters amassed over 100 points from table two before Parsons could earn a single point, to give the team a bonus game and a 7-4 lead before the two teams took a break.

When play resumed, Parsons won a game from table one, and immediately thereafter two straight bonus games, the first from table two by Kyle Huggins and Ashton Williams, which tied the scores at 7-7, and from table one by Marc Williams and Melvin Gumbs to give the defending champions a 9-7 lead.

Parsons piled more pressure and won one game from table two and two straight games from table 1 for a 12-7 lead. Saddlers came back from table two with a single game to reduce the deficit to 12-8 and were leading in points 74-44 from the same table when the game was temporarily halted at 10:46 p.m. with their players Keithroy Eddy and Steven Gilbert vacating their table.

The game on table two resumed at 10:50 p.m., but before Saddlers could add any points to take a game which had been heavily in their favour, Marc Williams and Melvin Gumbs won the decisive game on table one at 10:52 p.m. to give the defending champions the 13-8 win.

The longest running domino league in the country is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.

For the first time in the league’s 24-year history, two teams from outside Constituency Number Seven are in the finals — Saddlers and Parsons are from the neighbouring Constituency Number Six. Last year Parsons Domino Club became the first team from outside Constituency Number Seven to win the championship.