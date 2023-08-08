Delta Airlines Adding More Saturday Flights To Caribbean in 2024 Plus Free Wifi And “Unique” Drinks and Snacks

- Advertisement -

Delta Air Lines has announced it is increasing the number of flights to Latin America and the Caribbean next winter with more flights to popular winter vacation destinations from Costa Rica to San Juan, and including extra Saturday flights to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and Punta Cana.

The airline will plan to fly more than 1,000 weekly flights to Latin America and the Caribbean next year, announced on Friday.

The added routes will all launch on Jan. 13, 2024, from Atlanta, New York, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Boston. Each of these flights will include the airline’s first class cabin, Delta Comfort+, and the airline’s Main Cabin.

With the additional frequencies, Delta will fly from Atlanta to San Juan six times each day, for example, from New York to Cancun three times each day, and twice each day from Minneapolis to Punta Cana, Montego Bay, and San Juan.

Delta said in a statement the new routes will create “a crucial gateway to the U.S. for customers, providing them with seamless onward connections to as many as 100 U.S. cities through Delta’s largest hub in Atlanta.”

The airline also says that on most of these added flights, customers can look forward to fast, free Wi-Fi available and can enjoy a wide selection of in-flight entertainment options, with complimentary access to Delta Studio, featuring over 1,000 hours of on-demand content.

Additionally, says Delta, customers can treat themselves to a “variety of unique drinks and snacks (for purchase in Main Cabin) like Thrive Farmers Tea or Tip Top’s old fashioneds or espresso martinis and savor the tasty White Chocolate Macadamia bars from Kate’s Real Food.”

The new flights come on the heels of Delta’s plans to add more flights to Colombia starting this fall in partnership with LATAM Airlines. It also comes months after the airline announced plans to increase its flight capacity to Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean in time for the holiday season this year as well as add a new flight between New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Nassau, Bahamas.

And in December, the airline will resume flying to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao for the first time in more than ten years.

Sources: Delta Airlines, MSN.