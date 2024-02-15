Delta Flight Turned Around Due To Rotting Fish And Maggots In Overhead Luggage Bins.

- Advertisement -

Delta flight 133 from Amsterdam to Detroit was forced to turn around over the Atlantic an hour into the trip when maggots fell from an overhead bin onto passengers seated in economy, according to the Daily Mail.

Apparently a carry-on bag in the overhead bin contained rotten fish. It opened, and maggots spilled out. The fish was only wrapped in a plastic bag from a grocery store in the customer’s rollaboard. It wasn’t even packed in ice.

A passenger on the aircraft reports that those were were delayed away from home were provided with a hotel room for the night and a $30 meal voucher. Customers were given 8,000 SkyMiles, which is often about one-tenth the cost of a domestic flight. You need to bathe in maggots on Delta 10 times to earn a free trip.

The incident is presumably exempt from EU261 compensation.

It is unclear if the suitcase owner was fined or if any action was taken against them.

According to one passenger:

My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat They moved us further in front though. One of our carryon bags was right nearby the disgusting one so at the end of the flight when I went to get it after checking it over thoroughly, the passenger in question was still sitting there and didn’t exit the plane. So. Assuming some kind of consequences but unclear what. Also apparently it was wrapped in newspaper. Absolutely gross.

This dude literally messed up the travel situations of hundreds of people At this exact moment, we have 5 suitcases that didn’t make it and are still chilling in Amsterdam. Thanks dude.

Although this was a Delta flight, apparently these were not premium maggots.

“Really lovely to be 2 hours into an 8 hour @Delta to Amsterdam and find out there is rotten fish and maggots hitching a ride with us 🤮,” one passenger, @kelce__, wrote of their experience on X (formerly Twitter).

In response to her post, another user questioned how someone could make it onto a plane without the contents of the bag being detected by airport security.

The original poster replied: “All our thoughts exactly.”

The aircraft was later cleaned, and the suitcase holding the fish (and maggots) was burned.

