Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands– Delta Air Lines will add a new seasonal flight between Grand Cayman and New York, N.Y., starting June 13, 2020. The flight will operate on Saturdays through August 20, 2020, between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Grand Cayman’s recently renovated Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM).

“We are excited to welcome increased airlift from New York City to Grand Cayman this summer, particularly with a long-time international partner like Delta Air Lines that has an extensive network of travellers in the tristate region,” said Hon. Minister of Tourism, Mr. Moses Kirkconnell.

“With Delta’s new seasonal service and the Department of Tourism’s annual, destination-wide summer promotions, we are poised to provide even more New Yorkers with a memorable and easily-accessible Cayman Islands vacation this summer.”

“Delta is New York’s No. 1 airline, and this service to the Cayman Islands joins the ranks of our more than 200 daily departures to more than 80 destinations in 30 countries,” said Chuck Imhof, Delta Vice President — New York Sales. “Families and vacationers seeking escape from the big city this summer will find the perfect adventure in this culturally rich island getaway.”

The launch of the new flight on one of the world’s largest global carriers, coupled with the Cayman Islands’ unmatched summer offerings, allows visitors the ultimate opportunity to experience an unforgettable, hassle-free summer vacation. To book, go online to www.delta.com or contact your local travel professional.

New York-JFK to Grand Cayman

Flight DL 0489

Departure 10:55 a.m.

Arrival 1:37 p.m.

Frequency Saturdays

Grand Cayman to New York-JFK

Flight DL 0490

Departure 2:50 p.m.

Arrival 7:28 p.m.

Frequency Saturdays