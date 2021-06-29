French minister says cases of the variant are rising; cases rising in Tokyo one month from Olympics
Bangladesh soldiers set to patrol streets as national Covid lockdown looms

Bangladesh prepared to enter into its harshest lockdown yet, with people only allowed to leave their homes in an emergency and soldiers set to patrol the streets, as a deadly resurgence of Covid-19 infections swept the country.

As the national Covid positivity rate exceeded 20% and the country on Monday recorded its highest single-day death toll of the pandemic so far, the government announced a set of tough measures to attempt to curb the spread, including the closure of public transport networks and confining the population to their homes for a week.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said troops would be deployed from Thursday to help enforce the lockdown. “The armed forces will be on patrol. If anyone ignores their orders, legal action will be available to them,” he told reporters late Monday.

Islam added that “if needed, it [lockdown] will be extended.”

Most of the south Asian nation’s 168 million population will be confined to their homes by Thursday as part of the restrictions. Only essential services and some larger garment factories supplying international markets will be allowed to operate.

The halting of buses and trains last week has already left tens of thousands of migrant workers living in the capital Dhaka stranded and unable to get home. In scenes reminiscent of India’s lockdown last year, many migrant workers began walking home along the roads in the sweltering summer heat while others crammed into ferries, with no social distancing possible.

Officials have linked the rise in infections to the deadly Covid-19 second wave that swept neighbouring India in April, fuelled in part by the transmissible Delta variant. India and Bangladesh share a long and porous border and thousands of migrant workers have crossed over from India in recent weeks.

More than two-thirds of new virus cases in Bangladesh’s capital are of the Delta variant, a recent study by the independent Dhaka-based International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research reported.

Authorities in Bangladesh feared a repeat of scenes in India, and more recently Nepal, where the deadly Covid-19 wave overwhelmed hospitals, led to oxygen shortages and brought the healthcare system to its knees.

Ministers in England are expected to announce plans that will mean school pupils will no longer have to automatically isolate after contact with a positive Covid case. The proposals are that self-isolating will be replaced by a testing regime to prevent children from missing school.

Our community team would like to hear from teachers and parents what they think about the plans and how it will affect them and schoolchildren.

Ireland’s government is to decide today whether to permit only those who are fully vaccinated to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants.

Speaking to journalists before a cabinet meeting, Reuters report that transport minister Eamon Ryan said the government was considering a recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team that would require people to “show vaccination status”.

The restrictions could mean delaying Monday’s planned re-opening of indoor hospitality to allow time to develop a system to manage the changes. Ireland would be one of the first places in Europe to introduce the measure.

Bars, restaurants, and cafes have been closed in Ireland for much of the past 16 months, with the latest national lockdown in place since late December. Outdoor dining and drinking has been allowed since 7 June.

The French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has said today that it will invest about €400m ($476.4m) in research and development of next-generation vaccines using mRNA technologies, which proved their efficiency in the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines.

Sanofi has lagged its US competitors on the Covid vaccines front, and says that its “mRNA center of excellence” would bring together approximately 400 employees.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, mRNA technologies demonstrated potential to deliver new vaccines faster than ever before,” said Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of R&D at Sanofi Pasteur, reports Reuters.

Cambridge hospital’s mask upgrade appears to eliminate Covid-19 risk to staff

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge is making headlines this morning after a study that claims that using an improved type of PPE in hospital settings reduced transmission of Covid to staff.

Data had suggested that staff working on Covid wards nearly 50 times more likely to contract the virus than staff working elsewhere in the hospital. They then made the decision to swap from one type of mask – fluid resistant surgical masks (FRSMs) – to another: filtering face piece 3 (FFP3).

Since the change, in December 2020, data shows that staff working the Covid wards were no more likely to contract Covid than people in the non-Covid areas of the hospital. Addenbrooke’s research has yet to be peer-reviewed.

Nevertheless, Dr Mike Weekes, who worked on the study, said it gives “some real world evidence that FFP3 masks are actually effective and more effective than the surgical masks. We should be thinking about is changing to use FFP3 masks for anyone caring for a patient with coronavirus.”

However, he did add a note of caution, saying: “Clearly, it’s a relatively small study in one trust and so we need to see these findings replicated elsewhere.

