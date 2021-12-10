By Sir Ronald Sanders

(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the U.S. and the OAS. He is also a senior fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London and at Massey College in the University of Toronto. The views expressed are entirely his own)

US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”, which he convened on December 9, that “democracy needs champions”.

He is perfectly right. And, he has good reason for saying so. Last year, the US – which trumpets itself as the bastion of democracy – almost became a fascist state after President Donald Trump, supported by a pliant Republican party, did everything he could to maintain power, including encouraging a mob march on the US Congress on January 6 in the wake of his loss of the presidency to Biden.

It was a frightening time for the world where fascist and autocratic leaders had emerged in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America determined to rule with little regard for human and political rights, or for democratic principles generally, especially a free press and freedom of citizen expression.

Had Donald Trump succeeded, his behaviour would have emboldened the existing tyrannical leaders and spawned a few more. Tension and conflict would have escalated, dividing the world not on traditional ideological grounds, but on a contest between those that value democracy and those who regard it as a nuisance and an obstacle to their own control.

Democracy in the US was undoubtedly gravely threatened by President Trump’s desire to hold power at any cost; to dismantle what his one-time political adviser, Steve Bannon, described as the ‘deep state’, but which is really the checks and balances of public servants sworn to uphold the US Constitution and the law; and to threaten and coerce compliance even by elected officials in the US Congress.

But that is not the only aspect of US democracy that was – and remains – a threat. The emergence of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and the wanton and unconscionable killing of black people by police and Individuals, empowered by centuries of oppression and repression, are manifestations of the flawed state of democracy and human rights in the US.