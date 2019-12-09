Kistian Flemming, representative of the Caribbean Agricultural Research Development Institute (CARDI), said St. Kitts and Nevis will implement a climate-smart approach in its agricultural processes during the official launch of the Raising Athletes Independence through Sustainable Enhancement (R.A.I.S.E.) Hydroponic Project Dec. 5.

“We have an unfamiliar climate … we have an urgent agenda to increase resilience in the agricultural sector,” he said. “(the) future of food security, demands … an unprecedented adaptation action.”

Mr. Flemming cited erosion as one of the primary threats toward sustainability, noting 68 percent of the nation’s farmers experience erosion risk.

The Project R.A.I.S.E. Hydroponic Project is aimed at overcoming some of those threats. It features a forty-feet shipping container with a “fully protected agricultural controlled environment” to ensure consistent and efficient annual production with no need for pesticides.