The Department of Agriculture has received funding to aid in its pest control measures and addressing the ongoing monkey problem, Director of Agriculture, Melvin James, said in an interview with St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on Jan. 16.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is continuing its fight against invasive species such as the Green Vervet Monkey under a project spearheaded by the Department of Agriculture called the Pest Control Initiative, which received seven hundred thousand dollars, allocated under the Ministry of Agriculture 2020 budget.

“I am happy that we now have a significant sum of money having approached government and requested help with dealing with these pestiferous creatures,” Director James said. “I reported earlier that in 2018, in particular, we had collected some data and the losses that we sustained were equivalent to more or less like one month’s supply of marketable produce.”

Mr. James added “there is a study being done jointly by the Departments of Environment, Agriculture and other entities looking at the behaviour of monkeys, their preferences, their population, and so we have that data that could feed into our programme.”