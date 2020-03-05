Public and private Primary Schools in St. Kitts are invited to participate in a slogan competition for the Older Persons Programme planned by the Department of Community Development and Social Services, it was announced Thursday.

The winning slogan will be used for the Annual Calendar of Events and the winning school will be awarded.

Entries must be submitted to the Department of Social Services via email at skbcommunitydevelopment@gmail.comno later than March 27.

Submissions are required to be captioned “Month of Older Person’s Slogan Entry” and must also include the name of the school, principal and the school’s contact number.

Those seeking further information are asked to contact 467-1314.