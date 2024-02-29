Department Of Creative Economy Successfully Hosts First One-Day Business Workshop

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Creative Economy Department, in its continued efforts to bolster the creatives within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, held a one-day business workshop on February 27, aimed at preparing participants for grant readiness and proposal writing.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of the Creative Economy, the Honourable Samal Duggins highlighted the significance of the day.

“Today is not just about the Creative Arts Fund and getting you prepared to tap into that, but to raise the ability of each and every creative to tap into a grant anywhere in the world so that you can be prepared and ready to harness the monies that you need to drive your creativity and your ideas to the next level,” said the minister.

Minister Duggins said the training represents another step towards the goal of prioritizing the creative economy in driving economic development.

“We recognize that the orange economy will become the leading force for our sustainable island state because the world is really driven by creatives,.” Minister Duggins said.

Minister Duggins made mention of the establishment of the Creative Arts Fund, a fund designed to stimulate economic growth within the creative sector and enhance the development of skills and talents. He noted that efforts were being made to ensure that creatives are well-equipped and prepared to take advantage of this fund.

Marketing and Communications Officer, Casim Pemberton said “This training workshop was beneficial because it helped our creatives to make sure they understood what it meant to be grant ready and it taught them how to properly write a business proposal.”

Mr. Pemberton stated that the initiative would assist the creatives to advance their businesses within the creative space, making them more marketable, as well as provide them with the potential to generate more business.