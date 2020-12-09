CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Department of Education has announced it will hold a public sensitization seminar entitled “Education for the future: Learning Beyond the Pandemic.” The seminar will be held on Thursday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m. at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre.

The main aims of this forum are:

• To provide the public with an update on the Ministry of Education’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

• To provide insight into the future of education, particularly in relation to the integration of technology; and

• To share a live demonstration on the use of the Microsoft platform for virtual education and the expectations in the event that there are unexpected school closures.

The department cordially invites parents and guardians of students to register and take advantage of this opportunity to be empowered to support their students.

To register please click one of the links below:

In-person session at NEPAC:

https://forms.gle/RrXCjPZrtjCtXgXK9

WEBINAR Registration Link:

https://forms.gle/k3s8Mb1p6nP96aw87

Please be advised that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed and screening will begin at 4:00 p.m.