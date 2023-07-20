Department of Environment’s No Plastic Bag Mondays Campaign continues until ban on single-use plastic goes into effect

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 19th July 2023 – Minister of Environment, Climate Action & Constituency Empowerment et al, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, has announced that the No Plastic Bag Mondays (NPBM) campaign will continue until the full ban on single-use plastics is in effect, as the Federation moves towards becoming a Sustainable Island State.

During the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference on 13th July, 2023, Dr. Clarke made the announcement citing that the Federal Cabinet approved the request by the Ministry to extend the NPBM Campaign to every Monday going forward. The timeline for implementation, however, is based on continued negotiations with stakeholders across the Federation which include shops, street vendors, supermarkets, food stalls and stores.

The minister said the government recognizes the importance of placing a ban on the importation of single-use plastics and styrofoam since the decision aligns with the government’s mandate on sustainability.

As a Member State of the United Nations, the Federation has signed on to work towards implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the NPBM Campaign is positioned directly with SDG 12: Ensure responsible consumption and production patterns. This speaks to the management of materials such as plastic, that are toxic to the environment.

Patrons and establishments alike are encouraged to not use plastic bags but instead to take a reusable bag to all establishments that sell goods.

No Plastic Bag Mondays was initiated on 5th June in observance of World Environment Day celebrated under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”.