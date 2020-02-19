The recent opening of the Rehoboth Centre on the 17th anniversary of The Temple Church in Dieppe Bay was described by the Director of Gender Affairs, Mrs. Celia Christopher, as a boon to government’s legislation on domestic violence during a special afternoon thanksgiving service held Feb. 2.

“The opening of Rehoboth Centre fits into our programme because now the government has legislation, it also has the Domestic Violence Protocol, and it has the legal aid, and so this was the final piece that we were looking for,” said Mrs. Christopher.

According to Mrs. Christopher, the Ministry of Social Services, and in particular the Department of Gender Affairs, has been working with the church as an organisation over the years and the church has supported the Department in working with vulnerable groups including victims of domestic violence.

The Director of Gender Affairs, who was accompanied by the Deputy Director of Social Services Mrs. Mary Anne Wigley, noted they had been searching to find a safe place to temporarily host the victims as they get their life back on track.

The thanksgiving service was chaired by Sister Rheo Buchanan, and the sermon was delivered by Apostle Eugene Springette. At the end of the service, the worshippers moved to the Rehoboth Centre, where Pastor Oslyn Harvey cut the ribbon to officially open the facility. A tour of the centre by church officials, worshippers, and guests was conducted.

“We are happy and we are now going to have that partnership between this church and the Department of Gender Affairs because The Temple is the first church, not the first church that we have worked with, but who have declared officially that they have a centre that can help us,” said Mrs. Christopher. “We look forward to their continued support and that we will be working together to help to alleviate the issue of domestic violence.”

Apostle Eugene Springette said that his church, The Temple, was inspired to establish the Rehoboth Centre at a cost of over $400,000 because they love people. The centre, which was built by a contractor from Parsons Ground, Mr. Vince Bridgewater — also a member of the church — has a studio apartment on the ground floor and a two-bedroom apartment upstairs.

“This ministry is a giving ministry,” said Apostle Springette. “We are not seeking to get from — we are seeking to give to. So, whatever it would take for us to reach people no matter where they are, the situation they are going through, we are going to help them. I love people — if you are a child of God then you must love people because God loves people more than anything.”

The Rehoboth Centre, according to Apostle Springette, aims at accommodating married couples going through difficult situations who need time away to evaluate. Participants would spend three to five days, and with counselling can determine whether to go back or to move on. The opportunity has no cost, but donations may be given if desired.. Victims of domestic violence will also be given consideration.

“If a church wants to bring in a pastor, or a small delegation, let us know ahead of time and we will accommodate the church,” said Apostle Springette. “A pastor coming from overseas, instead of having to go to a hotel, you can come here for the week or two weeks, just let us know in advance and we make the building available.”

A management committee, led by the manager of the centre, Mrs. Michelle Mitchell, was introduced during the service. Other members are Mr. Boris Connor, Ms. Rheo Buchanan, Mrs. Rovena Duradal, and Mr. Vince Bridgewater.