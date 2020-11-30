BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Department of Gender Affairs in St. Kitts continues to work closely with vulnerable groups to ensure that their rights are protected, and to advocate for related matters.

“We work closely with the Special Victims Unit because most of the time, at the end of it all, we are looking for justice,” said Mrs. Shinnel Charles, Senior Gender Officer within the Department of Gender Affairs. “We work along with Social Development because these are the persons who go out to the communities and look after the elders.”

The Ministry of Social Development provides services to vulnerable populations including the elderly.

Mrs. Patricia Richards-Leader, Chief Executive Officer at the Grange Healthcare Facility, asked if the Department of Gender Affairs would consider having a registry of caregivers.



“We need to know about police records, that they are trained, how to deal with the elderly and of course that is very important,” said Mrs. Charles.

The department also works along with the Legal Aid Centre, a unit within the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs. The Legal Aid Centre caters to persons working for minimum wage and/or the elderly needing advice, assistance or representation in legal matters. For example, Mrs. Charles said migrant women who are facing challenges can utilize the services of the Legal Aid Centre.

Mrs. Charles said there is also a relationship between the Department of Gender Affairs and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

“The department also works with the NGOs and faith-based organizations,” said Mrs. Charles. “There are many churches around the island that we have worked with where we have gotten shelter, clothes, and they have even gotten money.”

Another important department is the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services. Mrs. Charles used migrant women as an example, noting that if they are here with a child or children and need assistance they can always reach out to that department. Of course, the services extend to every person who requires help, not just migrant women.

She encouraged persons to reach out to the Department of Gender Affairs on Victoria Road in Basseterre if they require assistance or information. People can also visit the department’s Facebook page-Department of Gender Affairs-St. Kitts or call 869-467-1397.