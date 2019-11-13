The Department of Probation and Child Protection Services will be featured on the government radio and television programme “Working for You” Wednesday, when the special guest will be Mr. Gerald Connor, Acting Director in the Department of Probation and Child Services.

Mr. Connor will discuss recent and overall work of the Department of Probation and Child Services as it celebrates Child Abuse Prevention Week (Nov. 17-22). The Week of Activities, themed “30 Years of Child Protection Nurturing the Next Generation” will be discussed among other pertinent issues relation to the welfare of children.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration as part of its transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation pledge.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/