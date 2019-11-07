The Department of Social Services’ Senior Citizens Division in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) honoured a number of persons at “Afternoon on the Lawn,” its final event of the month-long celebration of older persons, on the grounds of Government House at Bath Plain on Oct. 31.

Among the awardees were James and Edith Phillip; Thelma “TC” Claxton; Uretha Flanders; Sydney and Cavelle Jeffers; and Ralph Hutton who were honoured for their meaningful contribution to the development of Nevis.

Mr. Winston Skeete and Mr. Charles Joseph were also presented with tokens of appreciation for their continuous support to the Senior Citizens Division. Staff member Ms. Blondell Hill was recognised for her dedication and service at the division.

“Ms. Blondell Hill has been very active with our seniors programme although she is not a senior as yet. She is our marketing and ticket selling specialist for all events, and we do appreciate all her efforts in ensuring our events are successful,” Ms. Joyce Moven, Deputy Director of the Department Social Services, said.

The other awardees were the four participants in the Miss Nevis Senior Queen Pageant: Queen Idella Wallace and Josephine Maynard who were present. Ms. Jeanette Grell-Hull and Ms. Govanie Butler were absent.

All the presentations were made by Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration.

Also present was Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General on Nevis.