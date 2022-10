- Advertisement -

The Department of Education on Nevis cordially invites all community mathematics teachers to an important meeting on Tuesday, November 01, 2022 at the Department of Education, Marion Heights beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Matters pertaining to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) Education, curriculum enhancement and the development of a “Math Community” on Nevis, will be discussed. Please make a special effort to be punctual.