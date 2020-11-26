BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –The Department of Gender Affairs will participate in more than two weeks of action against gender-based violence, as the annual 16-day campaign gets underway from November 25 to December 10.

“This year’s 16-day campaign will have the theme: ‘Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!’ and will highlight the need for the elimination of violence against men, women and children,” said Mrs. Shinnel Charles, Senior Gender Officer with the Department of Gender Affairs.

“All citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis must be aware of the relationship between family violence, violence against vulnerable persons and groups; the imbalance of power within family relationships; and the increase in societal violence,” she said. “Women, men, boys and girls must work together to find non-violent ways to resolve interpersonal conflict in an effort to advance human rights and end gender-based violence.”

Mrs. Charles said the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in people being confined to their homes for long periods, has led to increases in domestic violence cases in many countries, including St. Kitts and Nevis. Quoting statistics from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Special Victims Unit.

“In 2018, 120 cases of domestic violence were reported,” said Mrs. Charles, quoting statistics from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Special Victims Unit. “In 2019, 87 cases of domestic violence were reported. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic from January to June 2020, 106 cases were reported during that six-month period, which indicates that the pandemic has resulted in an increase in cases.”

Mrs. Charles said women are the victims in the majority of cases.

The Department of Gender Affairs encourages everyone to support the upcoming activities which will highlight the issue of gender-based violence and provide needed information and support for victims of violence to come forward and receive assistance.

Seeking to raise awareness about gender-based violence, the Department of Gender Affairs has organized several activities during the next few weeks. On November 25, there will be a statement by the Honourable Minister Eugene Hamilton and a panel discussion on SKNIS’ ‘Working for You’ programme, addressing the topic, ‘The Effects of Domestic Violence on the Vulnerable Population,’ and a debate on the Model Sexual Harassment Bill by the St. Kitts Youth Parliament Association.

On November 27, people in Independence Square will be able to view a ‘Display of Silent Witnesses,’ figurines of deceased victims of domestic violence; and sign the ‘Domestic Violence Pledge Board,’ to indicate their support in the fight against this social ill. On November 30, a presentation of partial scholarships will be made to two survivors of domestic violence, who are now attending tertiary institutions.

The department will collaborate with the Nevis Department of Gender Affairs on December 4 to host ‘Wear Orange Day,’ encouraging the public to wear orange, the awareness colour of the 16-day Campaign, and Nevis;’ ‘Display of Silent Witnesses;’ and ‘Domestic Violence Pledge Board.’

On December 9, there will be a second panel discussion, ‘Addressing the Family;’ and on December 10, ‘Human Rights Day’ will bring the campaign to a close.