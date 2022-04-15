Dept. of Labour Advertises Vacancies in Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 14, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Department of Labour in Nevis.

The Department of Labour is advertsing a number of positions that are available to be filled. They are: lumberyard supervisor, truck driver, paint mixer, assistant design decorator, floor assistant for scrap metal recycling, upholstery assistant, and nail technician.

Interested persons are asked to visit the Department of Labour on Main Street, Charlestown.

For further information, contact the Department of Labour at 469-5521, extension 2047 or 2048; or send an email to labourdept@niagov.com .

Functioning as an employment agency, the Department of Labour provides for the placement of potential applicants. It also aims to assist employers in finding persons to fill positions that are vacant